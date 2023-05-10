Netgear’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6E now available as a standalone router

While Netgear makes some seriously beefy Wi-Fi systems, an entire mesh network of routers can be a little overkill for a lot of homes. Thankfully, the brand has made its rather impressive Orbi Wi-Fi 6E router available by itself rather than as part of a mesh system. The internet signal-box boasts four bands for wide coverage, and supports the latest standard – Wi-Fi 6E.

Netgear’s latest router takes advantage of the recently launched 6GHz Wi-Fi band for faster speeds, and the ability to access more devices at once. Anyone familiar with networks will recognise 2.4GHz and 5GHz – the 6GHz band is the next step up. The Orbi Wi-Fi 6E router supports all three, for maximum device compatibility. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 6E, the latest internet standard, which will deliver more efficient performance alongside those faster speeds.

But just how fast can this bit of kit get? Netgear reckons the Orbi router can handle up to 10Gbps speeds through a wired connection. A wireless signal won’t get quite as fast, but we’re still talking gigabit speeds. Plus, they’ll reach up to 2500 square feet away, thanks to the router’s long-reaching range. You’ll find additional 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the rear, plus a companion app to help you manage your network from a smartphone.

Fancy giving your Wi-Fi network a boost? Netgear’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6E router is available to order directly from the brand, and from other retailers. The standalone router starts at $600/£670, add-on satellites will set you back $600/£700, and there are mesh systems still available.