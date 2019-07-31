The new LG UltraFine 5K monitor has been purpose-built for Apple fanatics

LG has launched a brand new 5K monitor designed specifically for Apple users, which is just one of many ways you can go about annoying Windows fans. The new 27in UltraFine 5K Display has been built to meet the creative needs of designers, photographers, and videographers, and boasts a P3 wide colour gamut, 500-nit brightness for optimised images, and more than 14.7 million pixels that can render images in vivid, razor-sharp detail. In terms of connectivity, the UltraFine supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C devices, making it the ideal companion for Mac and iPad users. If that's music to your 'Designed in California' ears, you can grab the LG UltraFine 5K right now for the modest price of $1,299. Don't look at us like that. You're an Apple user, you should be used to paying eye-watering prices.