The lightest 15-in laptop in the world has finally arrived in the UK

It feels like Acer's impossibly lean Swift 5 laptop has been stuck in limbo forever. The ultra-portable machine, which is the lightest 15-in laptop in the world at just 2.2 pounds (0.998kg), was first unveiled back in May 2018 (we actually went hands-on with it back then), and might've dropped off your radar after a series of delays and push-backs. Late is better than never, though, and the Swift 5 has finally launched in the UK. That means it can be yours right now if you've got a spare £1000 under your mattress, and are still super-keen on a solid lappy that's more feathery than a newborn duck.