On paper the 15in Acer Swift 5 is a total show-off. In person, not so much, because any fancy bits are likely to make it heavier. However, when I first held it, my arm raised up in shock, like being handed a dumbbell made of cardboard.

This is a chiseled, lean, eat-chocolate-when-you’re-dead laptop.

The key to getting a 15in laptop down under 1kg is in not using a normal aluminium alloy. Aluminium feels and looks great, but alternatives get you similar strength with much less weight.

Its top and bottom are a magnesium-lithium alloy, the Swift 5’s inside a more familiar magnesium-aluminium alloy, for extra rigidity. Acer has used this kind of metal a bunch of times in its laptops.

The stinger is that these alloys do feel a wee bit like plastic, particularly when you first get your hands on them. They don’t have the immediate cool, ultra-hard feel you get with aluminium or steel.

The screen also has just 5.87mm bezel to the sides, making the footprint small as well.

This is rapidly starting to sound like the ultimate student laptop. And starting at £899 it’s far cheaper than a MacBook Pro 15, which starts at £1899 before you even think about adding the fancy OLED Touch Bar. Ouch.