The Keychron K2 is a mechanical keyboard with plenty of clout

If you enjoy the clacking of a keyboard more than any human should, you'll probably want to go ahead and marry the Keychron K2 ($54). A new wireless mechanical keyboard from a company that understands what makes them click, the K2 is a sleek, compact, and rather dashing beast that's all about form and functionality. It features dual-connectivity (wireless or wired), interchangeable keys for both Mac and Windows layouts, three Gateron switch options, the ability to be paired with three devices, over 15 types of RGB backlighting, and the largest battery seen in a mechanical keyboard to-date. All of those options means the K2 can be tailored to meet your exact needs, and might just make it one of the best in the biz. Already fully funded on Kickstarter, the K2 should begin shipping in June this year.