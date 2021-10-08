Huawei’s MateBook 14S is a slim and speedy MacBook rival

Buy your mate a book and they’ll get a window into another world. Buy them a Huawei MateBook 14S and they’ll get a Windows 11 upgrade at some point soon. Underwhelmed? Get a better look: Huawei’s latest laptop packs a 14.2in FullView display with a 2.5K resolution and slick 90Hz refresh rates. Using its 3:2 aspect ratio to blast through tasks? Drop down to 60Hz for maximum longevity from the 60Wh cell. Huawei also reckons a 15-minute refill with the 90W adapter will deliver three hours of use. Two tweeters and two woofers take care of audio, while a quartet of mics (together with AI noise-cancelling) should improve your Zoom calls – plus the webcam is back in the bezel where it belongs. The top-spec variant is powered by an 11th-gen Intel i7 chip, with Thunderbolt 4 complementing its plethora of ports. It won’t trouble lighter rivals at 1.43kg, but the aluminium alloy chassis is hardly hefty at 16.7mm slim. Shipping from 27 October in the UK, the most affordable MateBook will set you back £1200.