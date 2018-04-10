HP’s Chrome-powered convertible is gunning for the iPad Pro

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Acer ripped the wrappers off the world’s first Chrome OS-powered tablet, but now the second has toddled along – and, phew, it’s a few degrees more impressive. While Acer’s Chromebook Tab 10 was geared towards education (“Boring!” we hear your 12-year-old self cry), the new HP Chromebook x2 is a decidedly high-end offering with a 12.3in 2400 x 1600 screen, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, Intel Core m3 CPUs, 32GB of on-board storage and a reported 10.5 hours of battery life. You can buy it for US$599 (UK price and release date TBC) bundled with a stylus and keyboard cover. That might seem pricey for a Chromebook, but looks a whole lot rosier when you consider this thing is clearly designed to tempt would-be 12.9in iPad Pro buyers, who’ll need to shell out over £1,000 for Apple’s tablet with a Pencil and Smart Keyboard.