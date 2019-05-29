HP gives Envy range a tree-themed makeover with new Wood series

Fed up of laptops that look the same? We hear you, and so do the folks over at HP. The company has just unveiled the HP Envy Wood Series, meaning it's now possible to buy a laptop that's been built using nothing but bio-degradable, homegrown beech. Alright, that might be stretching it a little, but each device in the Wood series will come with a one-of-a-kind authentic wood inlay, and uses gorgeous materials like Pale Birch, Natural Walnut, and White Birch. On the tech front, the beautiful wooden machines will also include extra features like Alexa support, fingerprint readers, and wake on voice functionality, and will come with either a next-gen Intel Core processor or 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen processor. If that's got you pining, there's no word on price or availability just yet, but wood things come to those who wait.