The GPD Win 2 is a tiny handheld PC for gaming on the go

Playing games on a PC is great, but dragging a desktop around requires strong arms and a monster of an extension cable, and even laptops won’t fit in your pocket. The GPD Win 2 ($775) will, though. Akin to the offspring of a PS Vita and a laptop, this tiny device – 460g; 162×99×25mm – packs in a Core m3–8100Y processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 6in 1280×720px display, dual analogue sticks, a D-pad, four face buttons, and six triggers. It’ll run a fair chunk of Windows AAA titles, and loads of classics, making your commutes infinitely less dull. And when you do hit the office, connect up a monitor, keyboard and mouse, and you can get on with some work. Just remember to disconnect all that stuff and not yell PEW PEW PEW! too loudly when taking a sneaky Overwatch break.