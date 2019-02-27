The GPD MicroPC is a laptop inside the body of a handheld console

PCs keep getting slimmer, but GPD’s got form in making them properly smaller, yet packing them with power. The GPD MicroPC ($299) resembles a Nintendo DS, but is a full-fledged laptop that’s seemingly shrunk in the wash. You get a 1280x720 display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11 AC Wi-Fi, and a slew of ports: RJ45; HDMI; 3xUSB-A; USB-C; RS–232; Micro SDXC. If you don’t fancy plugging things in, you can prod a tiny keyboard and dinky trackpad; and although this clearly isn’t a high-end gaming rig, it’ll happily run Windows 10 or Ubuntu MATE. It sounds like enough to make an iPad or Surface Go choke on its coffee – but at just 440g and a few hundred bucks, neither your pocket nor wallet will feel stretched should you buy one.