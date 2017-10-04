Google's high-end Pixelbook laptop will make all other Chromebooks jealous

The most immediately noticeable thing about the Pixelbook, Google’s next flagship laptop, is that it’s no longer called a Chromebook. In the tech world the aforementioned moniker generally means cheap and cheerful, but Pixelbook is packing a more premium feature set. For a start, it’s a ChromeOS-powered 4-in-1, transforming into a tablet when you don’t need the physical keyboard, as well as offering tent and video-watching stand modes. Add to that built-in Google Assistant and you’ve got a supremely talented machine with a thickness of just 10mm. There’s a 12.3-in, Quad HD LCD multi-touch display and - to rival Microsoft and Apple - it will launch with a pressure sensitive stylus, dubbed the Pixelbook Pen ($99). Running on an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, the Pixelbook ships with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Inevitably, that impressive spec carries a steeper price tag - from $999 when it hits stores on October 31.