Go hell for leather to pick up HP's Spectre Folio

Dressing your gadgets up in a nice leather jacket is nothing new, but there’ll be no need to do that with HP’s outrageously plush Spectre Folio - it’s made of the stuff. Billed by its maker as the world’s first leather convertible PC, it really does look the part in any of its three positions: laptop, tent and tablet. And when closed, this notebook is practically indistinguishable from, well, an actual notebook. Innovative design isn’t all the 13.3in Spectre Folio is bringing to the table. HP reckons it houses one of the smallest motherboards out there, there’s an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Bang & Olufsen tuned the four front-firing speakers, and you’ll be able to tap away for up to 18 hours before the laptop cries out for some juice. The FHD panel will be joined by a 4K option later in the year. The HP Spectre Folio will be on sale from the end of October, with prices starting at £1,499.