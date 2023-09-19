HP’s Spectre Fold 3-in-1 is the thinnest foldable PC knocking around

When 2-in-1 laptops first hit the scene, people were wary of tucking the keyboard away for a tablet experience. But since then, we’ve had 3-in-1s arrive, introducing a folding screen. And the latest foldable PC comes from HP, with the HP Spectre Fold. This 3-in-1 is a 12.3-inch laptop that can fold out to 17-inches, or collapse down to a tablet.

On this flexible beast, the main 17-inch display is a 2560 x 1920 OLED panel when open all the way in the tablet mode. There’s a nifty kickstand on the back that holds up the screen in tablet mode. At the folded 12.3-inch size, it’s the same OLED panel, but you only see the switched on part. You can also bend the foldable screen before tablet mode, so you’ve got some display above the keyboard, for around 14-icnhes. The display can blast out up to 500 nits of brightness, and is HDR 500 certified.

Powering this huge laptop/tablet combo, you’ll find Intel’s Core i7-1250U processor. It’s new for 2023, and packs some serious power. Couple this with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, and the HP Spectre Fold is a powerful beast. When unfolded in the tablet mode, the device comes it at just 8.55mm thick. It’s just as lightweight, clocking in slightly over a kilo.

Up top (depending on how you’ve bent the display), there’s a 5MP infrared webcam for video calls with a shutter cover. You’ll find two Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as support for HP‘s Bluetooth stylus, keyboard, and USB-C dock. All of these accessories come included with the Spectre Fold, and borrow power from the device through wireless charging. Naturally, you can hook the keyboard up to the 3-in-1 in whatever display configuration you’re using.

Fancy getting your hands on HP’s bendy laptop? The Spectre Fold will set you back $5000, and will be available to order directly from the brand soon. There’s no availability date just yet. HP’s offering is more expensive than other competitors, which already cost top dollar. But the latest tech comes for a price, Though we’ll see foldable PCs get cheaper, just as we did foldable smartphones – you just might want to hold off for a while.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home