Dasung’s Paperlike 3 is a high-res E-ink display for your PC or iOS device that’s, well, like paper

Modern displays bathe your eyes in light to the point you might as well spend your days staring at a torch. Dasung’s Paperlike 3 ($900) thinks different, with a light-reflecting 13.3-inch E-ink display. Before you narrow your eyes at the prospect of computing using E-ink, this isn’t just a blown up e-reader screen. Sporting a 2200x1650 207ppi Retina resolution, the Paperlike 3 can be used in portrait or landscape. And whether you’re using it with a PC, Mac or iOS device (connecting via HDMI), its display modes, contrast adjustments, smart ghost clearing, and low latency make the screen suitable for typing, web browsing, and peering for hours at spreadsheets. Probably don’t use it for gaming or video, though, unless you’re into arty greyscale stop motion.