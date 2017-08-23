Clear some desk space for Samsung's super-wide QLED monitor

Human beings are always desperate to be the fastest, eat the hottest or build the tallest. Samsung isn’t interested in any of that. Samsung wants to be the widest. Its new CHG90 is the widest QLED monitor going, measuring 49 inches from corner to corner. With a resolution of 3840x1080 it’s not 4K but it does support HDR, so you can edit snaps on one side while watching Netflix on the other. Its 1ms response time should keep gamers going, which is just as well, because you wouldn’t want to waste a monitor like this on spreadsheets, would you?