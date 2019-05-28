The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is a productivity powerhouse with two 4K screens

What's better than a laptop with one 4K display? How about a laptop with two? That's the thinking behind the new Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, a workhorse of a device that sports a gorgeous 4K UHD OLED display as well as a full-width 4K Asus ScreenPad. The two screens work together seamlessly, allowing creatives to take their productivity to the next level. The ScreenPad can even be controlled using a stylus, and provides an ergonomic platform for writing, drawing, editing, and general multi-tasking. Oh, and if two 4K screens aren't impressive enough for you, the top-end Zenbook Pro Duo also comes with an Intel Core i9 eight-core processor, the latest 'gaming-grade' NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Alas, there's currently no word on how much all that tech will cost, but you can bet your bottom dollar it won't be cheap.