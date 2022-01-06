Asus’ Zenbook 17 Fold OLED tucks a huge screen into a compact ultraportable

Asus has revealed the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at CES 2022 – a stunning foldable laptop based around Intel’s Evo standard and powered by the brand-new 12th generation Intel Core processors.

While the display is 17.3-inches unfolded in tablet mode (2,560×1,920, 4:3 aspect ratio), it packs down neatly into a traditional 12.5-inch ultraportable laptop when folded though is a little heavy at around 1.7kg. You can use an on-screen keyboard or use a separate Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad.

The laptop comes with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage, so with that plus the super large display, expect a high price point when it goes on sale in the middle of 2022.

As with any incoming Windows foldables, the proof will be in whether the software can work well enough with the hardware, especially given that Windows 11 binned a specific Tablet Mode. Microsoft was developing a special version of Windows, called 10X, for foldables but this was canned. Is Windows 11 up to the job?

Apparently, there will be some Asus-developed software on board to determine where apps should open (such as on what half of the display). So far we’ve only really seen one Windows foldable launch, the Lenovo X1 Fold, first announced at CES two years ago.

Asus has also shown off a rather wonderful space-themed version of the Zenbook, known as the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition. There’s an external mono display on the lid with a special finish called ‘Zero G Titanium’. As you’d expect from something space-age, it boasts latest-gen Intel Core chips, a 2880 x 1800 16:10 OLED 90hz display plus Harmon Kardon audio that’s Dolby Atmos certified. Check it out here:

