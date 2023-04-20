Asus is no stranger to svelte and skinny laptops, having been among the first manufacturers to launch an Ultrabook (back when those were a thing) with the original Zenbook. The new Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED carries on that legacy, being an incredible 10mm thick and weighing in at 1kg, yet packing in plenty of high-end hardware.

That includes 13th-gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. The 10-core i7-1355U processor is a 15W chip good for 5GHz peak speeds, but a bespoke Performance profile lets it draw 20W for sustained desktop muscle when required. Intel also supplies the graphics with an integrated Iris Xe GPU. Everything is powered by a 63Wh battery, which Asus claims can deliver more than 14 hours of portable use. A 30 minute charge should be good enough for a 50% refuel, too.

The highlight has to be the 2880×1800 resolution OLED display, which has a 16:10 aspect ratio to squeeze more content onscreen – making it ideal for work as well as entertainment. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for silky smooth scrolling, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and a peak 550 nits brightness. A set of Harman/kardon certified stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos should be a handy pairing for mobile movie nights.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is made from magnesium aluminium alloy and lands in a choice of Ponder Blue or Basalt Gray colours. To keep the dimensions in check Asus has used a 25% slimmer keyboard than the previous generation Zenbook 13: the layout has been tweaked slightly, but still uses full-size keys. That also made more space for the touchpad, which has grown by around 10% over the outgoing model. The glass sheet has been given an anti-fingerprint coating, so shouldn’t smudge the instant you start swiping.

Despite the slim measurements, there’s still room at the sides for full-size HDMI 2.1 and USB-A ports, along with two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone port. You can expect super-fast Wi-Fi 6E inside, and a 1080p IR webcam for Windows Hello biometric security.

Asus is also making a big deal about its environmental improvements over last year’s effort. The firm’s plasma ceramic aluminium finish is a more eco-friendly alternative to anodised aluminium that doesn’t use any acids or heavy metals, yet is even more scratch- and stain-resistant. The entire carbon footprint is more than 50% lower, and even the box can be refolded to live a second life as a laptop stand.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 will hit the UK and Europe in the coming months, with prices set to start from £1500.