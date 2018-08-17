The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 is a super skinny gaming laptop

Gaming laptops used to be hulking beasts, but times have changed. These days, it’s all about squeezing face-meltingly impressive tech into the thinnest possible frame. Measuring between 14.95 and 15.75mm, Asus’ Zephyrus S GX531 (from £2,000) is, according to its maker, the world’s slimmest gaming laptop. Bezels are crushed down by a 15.6in display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, while an Active Aerodynamic System is on cooling duty, ensuring your thighs don’t get singed. Under the hood is an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and up to NVIDIA GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics. You get customisable RGB lighting in the keyboard and vents, and like the last Zephyrus model, the trackpad is mounted to the right of the keyboard. Odd, but you get used to it. Pick one up from October.