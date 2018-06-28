Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a bigger and better tablet for the nippers

Once upon time, children would be more than content with a yo-yo and whatever toy was hidden in the cereal box. These days, though, they’re jabbing at touchscreens before they can walk, so it’s no surprise that mum and dad are concerned about what little Billy might stumble upon. Good news, then, that Amazon is once again making security a priority with its latest kid-ified Fire tab. Every Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (£200) comes with a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which offers thousands of age-appropriate books, as well as videos, apps, games and hand-selected websites. In no way a toy, it has 10.1in 1080p display, a nippy processor, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB with microSD) and up to 10 hours of battery life. That’ll see ‘em through the most tedious traffic jam. And because kids like to smash things, you get a kid-proof- case and a two-year replacement guarantee. Pre-order today for the July 11 release date.