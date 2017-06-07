Amazon’s Alexa-packing Fire 7 tablet blazes a bargain trail

Suddenly realised that you don’t have a travel tablet for your multi-stop flight to New Zealand? Amazon’s £50, refreshed Fire 7 is out today and angling for a spot in your carry-on bag. It comes with a punchier 7in screen, improved 8-hour battery life and built-in Alexa for quizzing about the best tourist spots. Sure, the 1024x600 screen isn’t HD and you only get 8GB storage (or 16GB for a tenner more), but that’s still enough for a pile of Kindle books, Prime Videos and games that would have previously filled up your plane’s entire cargo hold. Alexa, pack your flip-flops, we’re going on holiday...