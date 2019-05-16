The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet has a new case for clumsy nippers

The current generation of children may be more technologically-minded than any before them, but they’re no less likely to break anything put in front of them. Amazon knows this, and has been shipping its kidified Fire tablets with childproof cases for a while. Announced today, the updated model’s case has an adjustable kickstand for hands-free SpongeBob sessions. The new Fire 7 Kids Edition has the same nippier processor as the standard Fire 7, 16GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD), and comes with a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which provides access to thousands of kid-friendly books and Audible audiobooks, as well as age-appropriate educational apps, games, and videos. Pre-order for £100.