Amazon’s updated Fire 7 tablet adds faster processors and doubles memory

If you like the idea of app-hopping on a jabbable rectangle larger than your phone but don’t want to pay iPad prices, Amazon’s Fire line has for a long time been the best option. New today is an updated Fire 7, which has been enhanced in two key areas. While the latest model still features a 1.3GHz chip, Amazon says it’s faster than before, and memory now starts at 16GB, with a 32GB option available if required. On a full charge you’ll get roughly seven hours of juice for videos, music, gaming and reading Kindle books, and Alexa can be summoned hands-free. Prices start at £50.