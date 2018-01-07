Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop goes all-AMD

You don't have to make room for a giant desktop tower PC to feed your Player Unknown's Battlegrounds addiction - and you don't have to sell a kidney to afford a gaming laptop with a decent graphics card, either. Acer's updated Nitro 5 will happily play games at 1080p, and let you keep all your internal organs, well, internal. US$799 buys you an AMD Ryzen-powered 15.6in machine with Radeon RX560 graphics - easily enough for some Rocket League action, or a quick Overwatch deathmatch. You can spec it with up to 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage if you're feeling flush, too. It'll go on sale in April.