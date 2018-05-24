Acer’s Chromebook Spin 15 is a big-screen convertible built for flexibility

Reckon you’re too unwieldy for yoga? Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 15 is here to give you hope. It might be rocking an expansive 15.6in 1080p display, but this laptop also happens to be the first Chromebook of its size to feature a 360-degree hinge. That means you can easily flip it into tablet, tent or display mode for more flexible on-the-go use. And because it only weighs in at 2.1kg, you won’t be reluctant to make use of that convertibility on a busy train. As much for play as it is work, the Chromebook Spin 15 has top-firing speakers to make those Netflix marathons sound better, while its sizeable Gorilla Glass touchpad ensures app-hopping is a cinch. You can pick one up from June, with prices starting at €449.