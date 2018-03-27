Acer shines on with Chromebook Tab 10, the world’s first Chrome OS tablet

We’ve seen tablets running iOS, Android and Windows, but the Chromebook Tab 10 (€329, available from May) is, perhaps surprisingly, the first ever slate that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. With a 9.7in 2048 x 1536 screen (yep, that’s the exact same resolution and size as the iPad’s display), front and rear cameras, Google Play Android app support, a Wacom stylus bundled in the box and the promise of AR experiences coming in the future, Acer’s pitching the Tab 10 first and foremost as an educational tool, but we don’t doubt some people will be keen to snaffle it up for creative or entertainment purposes. After all, that hi-res screen and stylus should let arty and writer types sketch and scribble notes like a champ.