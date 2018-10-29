The Speedtail is the fastest McLaren ever built

If you're a petrolhead, there's a solid chance you've got a taste for expensive things that move fast. Assuming we're right (of course we are) you'll want to drop what your doing and have a gander at the new McLaren Speedtail. Described by the firm as a "momentous unity of art, technology, and velocity," the slick Hyper-GT is the fastest McLaren ever built with a top speed of 250mph (403km/h). Its stunning teardrop-shaped cockpit and dramatically elongated, aerodynamically optimised, 5.2m carbon fibre body are all key in making it the most aero-drag efficient McLaren road car in history, while on the inside a bespoke, centralised, endlessly customisable interior design promises to realise a new level of luxury. Only 106 of these beauties are being manufactured, and every single one has already been reserved, but at £1.75 million plus taxes it was always going to be a bit on the pricey side.