Sony’s latest super bright Bravia TVs get rid of confusing names

Sony has launched a bunch of new Bravia TVs alongside Bravia Theatre home audio gear and without doubt, the best thing is that they all have simple names to get to grips with – and are all gathered together under the Bravia brand.

Sony’s Bravia 9 leads the pack, with Bravia 8 and Bravia 7 sitting underneath. Bravia 9 is a MiniLED QLED model available in super-sized 75 and 85in versions – could it be the best Mini LED TV yet released? Time will tell, but it looks pretty darn good on paper. Then the Bravia 7 is a lower spec Mini LED QLED available in the same sizes – in addition to 55 and 65in versions.

Finally, the Bravia 8 is OLED and we think is set to be the pick of the bunch – it’s available in 55, 65 and 75in variants. With the Bravia 9 in particular, Sony honed in on high peak brightness and deeper blacks as the key benefits. Plus there are Studio Calibrated modes to display content as it was intended by its creator.

On the audio side, there are two soundbars, the Bravia Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 (to which you can add a wireless subwoofer if you choose). Then there’s the slimline Theatre Quad surround setup you can see in the picture above. All support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and will also have IMAX Enhanced certification. Sony’s proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping tech is used to generate a wide soundstage for areas where there are no physical speakers. As you’d expect, each speaker is tuned to suit the layout of your room.

Finally, the Theatre U is a personal listening device – a neckband speaker that sits on your shoulders which is capable of Dolby Atmos support.

The devices can all be controlled using Sony’s new Bravia Connect app, which has been redesigned and renamed to match this current lineup of gear.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home