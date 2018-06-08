Unihertz Atom is a tiny Android phone for extreme sports, hiking, and filming underwater

As smartphone dimensions trend towards those of clown shoes and surfboards, we overlook that tech companies once prized petite form factors. Tiny Android blower Atom ($219) hasn’t forgotten. Its dinky 45x96x18mm frame only has space for a 2.45in 432x240 display, but the diminutive form-factor doesn’t mean stripped-back specs elsewhere. Witness: 4GB RAM; 64GB storage; 2GHz octa-core CPU; Android Oreo; 16MP rear camera (8MP front); NFC; fingerprint sensor; and a headphone port. More importantly, its rugged IP68-certified build can take a tumble on a hike, fit snugly in an armband when you’re jogging, and is suitable for underwater filming. You probably won’t use Atom for a Netflix marathon, but when training for an actual marathon it might be just the ticket.