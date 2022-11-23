Qualcomm only pulled back the covers on its next-gen line of mobile CPUs last week, but the first phone to use it is already official. The Vivo X90 Pro Plus will land in the coming weeks with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside, making it the most powerful Android handset going – at least until the rest of the phone world catches up.

Like the Vivo X80 Pro we reviewed earlier in the year, the new X90 Pro Plus is a flagship with real photography focus. It’s rocking four rear cameras, headlined by a huge 1in Sony sensor that should capture incredible amounts of detail for a smartphone. An f/1.75 aperture should allow in more light than rivals like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

There’s also a 64MP periscope telephoto good for 3.5x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto fixed at 2x zoom (which should be handy for portraits) and a 48MP ultrawide.

The X90 Pro Plus will be joined by the X90 Pro and X90, step-down versions that swap Snapdragon power for MediaTek Dimensity 9200 silicon. The X90 Pro keeps the 1in main camera sensor, but loses the 3.5x telephoto and makes do with a 12MP ultrawide. The regular X90 gets a 50MP main snapper, plus two 12MP sensors for zoom and ultrawide duties. All three share the same 32MP selfie cam up front.

They all get 6.78in OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support, but only the X90 Pro Plus has LTPO adaptive refresh tech and Dolby Vision. Resolution also tops out at 3200×1400, compared to 2800×1260 for the X90 Pro and vanilla X90.

Expect up to 512GB of on-board storage and 12GB of RAM, depending on the model, an under-display fingerprint sensor for security and Android 13, with Vivo’s China-only Origin OS 3 skin running on top. The two Pro models are also IP68 dust- and water-resistant.

While the top-tier X90 Pro Plus has a 4700mAh battery good for 80W wired charging, the more mainstream models have larger cells (4810mAh in the X90, 4870mAh in the X90 Plus) and can top up at a rapid 120W. Only the two Pro variants support wireless charging, at up to 50W with compatible pads.

There’s no word on when (or indeed if) the X90 range will launch outside of China, nor what they might cost. The X90 Pro Plus starts at ￥6499 (around £750) while the X90 Pro and X90 start at ￥5499 (about £650) and ￥4499 (about £530). It goes on presale towards the end of November, with general sales kicking off on the 6th of December.