The Motorola Edge 30 is about as thin as 5G phones get

When it comes to skinny smartphones, Motorola thinks it has the edge – quite literally – with its latest mid-range effort.

The Edge 30 is a pencil-thin 6.79mm at its slimmest, but doesn’t make cut-backs elsewhere to achieve it. You’re still getting an OLED display and triple-lens rear camera, as well as Dolby Atmos sound and a fast-charging battery. Oh, and it looks the business, too, thanks to some sleek curves and a welcome splash of colour.

Motorola’s latest camera setup sees the main and ultrawide snappers both using 50MP sensors. They’re joined by a 2MP sensor dedicated to depth sensing, and up front there’s a 32MP selfie cam.

The main camera gets optical image stabilisation, and what Motorola calls “Instant All Pixel Focus”. This uses 100% of the pixels available to quickly focus on your subject, rather than just a small percentage. It’s something we’ve seen in premium and flagship phones, but is still a luxury in the Motorola Edge 30’s price range. HDR video recording is also supported.

The 6.5in display is a highlight, with a super-high 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, for silky smooth scrolling and the brightness to do the latest streaming sensations justice while on the move. Given the stereo speakers are Dolby certified, sound should also pack a punch.

Mid-range performance, wallet-friendly price

Power comes from a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. That should put it on par with most affordable mid-range rivals. The 4020mAh battery doesn’t look the beefiest, but Motorola’s TurboPower 30 fast charging support should give enough juice for a day’s use in under half an hour.

The Motorola Edge 30 will launch in the UK from early May, with pre-orders opening from the 28th of April. Prices start from £380 direct from Motorola. It will then head to select European markets, along with Australia, India, Latin America and the Middle East.