Sony proves that good things come in small packages with the Xperia XZ2 Compact

Look, not everyone wants a simultaneously wallet and pocket-busting smartphone, and downsizing shouldn’t mean missing out on all the best features. Luckily, Sony seems to have got the balance right with the Xperia XZ2 Compact. It might have a 5in, full HD-only display, but like its bigger bro the XZ2, it can upscale SDR to HDR in real time, giving your multimedia a noticeably wider range of colours. And like the XZ2, its camera has a 19MP sensor with ISO 12800 sensitivity, as well as support for 4K HDR video recording. Internally, there’s very little difference between Sony’s two new blowers (aside from a smaller battery in the XZ2 Compact, naturally), but flip the little phone over and you’ll notice it swaps glass for an an anti-scratch, anti-grubby fingerprint, hard polycarbonate back. We dig it. Shipping begins in the Spring.