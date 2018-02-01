Sharp’s Android One S3 is a tough, low-cost smartphone that reminds us of an old friend

In this new era of bezel-banishing, big screen phones, with their squeezy sides and facial scanning tech, there’s something comfortingly retro about Sharp’s Android One S3. A follow-up to the Sharp X1, the S3 looks every bit the budget burner. It has a 5in IGZO 1080p display and two very prominent bezels. In fact, more than anything it reminds us of the long-lost iPhone 5C. Under the hood you’ve got a Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2,700 mAh battery. There’s a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP snapper on the front for all your narcissistic selfie needs. The spec sheet, then, isn’t hugely exciting, but the S3 does have a few other tricks up its sleeve. USB-C charging is a win, as is IP68 dust and water resistance. Sharp is so confident in the latter that it appears to be encouraging you to leave the phone right next to two full glasses of the stuff. If the 32,400 Yen (roughly £207) Android One S3 ever launches outside of Japan, you can accept the challenge.