Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Z Flip

Parasite winning the Best Picture gong wasn't the only pleasant surprise at this year's Academy Awards. Samsung also the grabbed headlines by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip during an ad break in the ceremony. And at Samsung's annual unpacked event, the company showed it off properly for the first time. First, that physics-defying flippable folding screen. Samsung has fitted the Galaxy Z Flip with a foldable 6.7in FHD+ AMOLED display that, thanks to a sleek iridescent clamshell design, fits right into the palm of your hand. And as the first foldable with a hole punch camera, it's pretty much all screen. There's even a tiny OLED display on the front of the device so you can see notifications when the phone is snapped shut. The new Hideaway Hinge allows the Z Flip to open at a range of angles, while Flex mode lets you split the display into two 4in screens, so you can watch videos on the top and control them on the bottom. There's also a dual-camera setup, 4K video capture, wireless fast charging and a dual battery system. No UK release plans yet, but the US price is $1,380. Ouch.