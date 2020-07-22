Samsung gives its foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone the 5G treatment

On the surface, Samsung’s headline-grabbing Galaxy Z Flip was about as new-age as smartphones get. But there’s no denying that underneath that bendy hood it wasn’t quite so state of the art. Samsung has addressed this with an updated model, equipping its flashy foldable with 5G speeds courtesy of the faster Snapdragon 865 processor. The original phone’s Snapdragon 855+ was no slouch, but this puts the new Galaxy Z Flip 5G in line with the non-foldable flagships on the shelves today. And when you’re paying north of £1,300 for a new phone, those specs do matter. There are a couple of new colour options too (Mystic Grey and Mystic Bronze), but otherwise this is the same phone we branded the pick of the foldables in our review earlier this year, praising its durability and clever design. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available from August 7.