Samsung gives the Galaxy Note 8 more of the write stuff

More screen, more power, more things to do with your trusty S Pen... The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung's way of turning things up to 11, after last year's effort didn't quite go to plan. It takes the bezel-busting screen from the Galaxy S8 and stretches it out to 6.3in, then slots an S Pen underneath it and adds dual 12MP cameras to the back, for optical zoom and giving your snaps beautiful bokeh effects. It's looking every bit the productivity powerhouse, with shortcuts to launch two apps at once straight into split screen mode, and slicker DEX station integration for getting work done when you're sat at a desk. It won't be cheap at £869 SIM-free, but you've got until it goes on sale on September 15 to get saving.