Samsung Galaxy M32 arrives with 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

Great news for people who don’t want to pay the best part of a grand for a smartphone: Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M handset, and it comes with a respectable feature set and a palatable price. The Samsung Galaxy M32 (£269, available July from Samsung.com and Amazon UK) offers a 6.4in Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with a slick 90Hz refresh rate; a triple rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 64MP wide modules; a 20MP selfie camera; and a 5000mAh battery that Samsung says will last you an entire day. If you’re looking for a handsome Android device that won’t break the bank, it might well be the mobile for you.