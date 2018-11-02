Royole FlexPai is the first foldable phone you can actually buy

Foldable phones are one of the most hotly-anticipated gadgets, with various big name manufacturers showing off concepts over the past few years – without any actual product launches. While the likes of LG and Samsung have been cautious to come to market, California-based Royole has rushed to fill the vacuum with its FlexPai, which sports a 7.8in OLED screen when unfolded. When folded, it’s more akin to a 4in device, making it far more pocket-friendly than your average tablet. Running on Android 9.0 with Royole’s own UI on top, the FlexPai is available with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a dual rear camera and a Snapdragon 8150 CPU (which hasn’t even been officially announced by Qualcomm), and will launch in China for the equivalent of £1,000. Bendy or not, that’s a lot of money for a phone made by a little-known company, but we don’t doubt some pioneers will be more than happy to fork out for a new flexible friend.