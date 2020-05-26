Realme's X3 SuperZoom rocks a 64MP quad-camera and 120Hz display

Realme's latest flagship is heading straight to the UK market as part of its global launch, and it's an interesting proposition for budding mobile photographers. As the name suggests, the X3 SuperZoom's (£469) main selling point is its robust 64MP super zoom quad camera, which comprises a main 1/1.72in Samsung GQ1 64MP sensor, 8MP 5X periscope lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It's a setup that gives the X3 SuperZoom focal length from 16mm to 124mm, equivalent to the smooth zoom from 0.5X to 60X hybrid zoom, allowing users to capture super-sharp images from a fair old distance. All of that nifty camera tech is backed up by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 120Hz ultra smooth 6.6in full-HD display, and a 4200mAh battery that can be fully charged in under an hour. The X3 SuperZoom is currently available to pre-order in the UK, and will be officially rolled out on June 2.