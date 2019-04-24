Oppo's Reno 5G is a shark of a smartphone in every sense

Oppo's Reno 5G is the smartphone equivalent of a shark for two main reasons. One: the insane download speeds afforded by 5G are positively Great White-like. Working with five carriers including EE and Swisscom, Oppo will launch a fully operating 5G network later this year. Two: simply release the shark-fin at the top of the phone which houses the 16MP front-facing camera, earpiece and flashlight for full shark mode. Not only that, you get all the tip-top specs of the 10x zoom flagship including latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip set, world-beating camera specs and a 6.6in OLED screen. There ought to be a Baby Shark game launched for some 5G based Cloud Gaming fun. This powerhouse comes in at €899 and will be available in May.