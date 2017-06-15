Oppo R11 brings high style to the mid-range

While flagship smartphones rightly demand the most attention, spare a thought for the trusty mid-rangers – those phones that are striving to deliver more bang for fewer bucks. They don’t come much better looking than the new Oppo R11 (£tbc), the Chinese company’s first dual-camera handset and one that, let’s be honest, bears more than a passing resemblance to a certain popular fruit-branded blower. The dual snapper setup consists of one regular 16MP camera and a 20MP telephoto that gives you a bit of extra reach, as well as helps simulate beautiful background bokeh in your portraits. Aside from that, there’s a whopping 20MP selfie camera, 5.5in 1080p screen, 4GB of RAM and the brand new Snapdragon 660 CPU.