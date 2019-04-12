Oppo expands affordable A-series with the picture perfect AX7

Oppo has updated its best-selling A series with the affordable AX7 (£199). Determined to offer a variety of premium features without forcing consumers to break the bank, Oppo has crammed the AX7 full of fancy tech including a 16MP wide-angle front camera, 6.2in HD+ Incell display, 13MP and 2MP dual-rear cameras, and a long-lasting 4230mAh battery. All of those goodies have been squished into a gorgeous 3D heat-curved glaring gold and glaze blue case, which combines a rear grating pattern with mirrored textures to create a luxiourious premium finish. We're getting flustered just thinking about it.