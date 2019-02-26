Nuu is touting power, style, and affordability with its new G4 flagship

Miami-based smartphone maker NUU Mobile has whipped the curtain of its new flagship, the G4. An affordable Android handset that packs a fair punch, the G4 (£299) comes equipped with an AI-enabled dual 16/8 megapixel rear camera, 6.2 inch screen, wireless charging, a powerful 3750 man battery, and 64GB memory as a minimum. NUU reckons the mobile's rather stylish chassis (available in blue, black, and limited edition ceramic) is nearly impossible to scratch, which will be welcome news if you've got a serious case of butterfingers. If that sounds like your cup of tea, the G4 will be hitting shelves in late spring, so keep your peepers peeled.