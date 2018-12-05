Nokia’s first phone of 2019 is the competitively priced 8.1

They say you get what you pay for in life, but we can think of at least three crisp brands that aren’t generous enough for their pricing. Nokia, meanwhile, would argue that you’re getting more that what you’re paying for with its new 8.1. The latest addition to the company’s ‘value flagship’ line, the phone weighs in at a modest £380, but you’re getting a 6.18” FHD+ edge-to-edge display with a hideable notch and HDR 10 support. The dual camera setup consists of a 12MP main snapper with a 13MP depth sensor underneath, while you get 20MP worth of selfie on the front. There’s a Snapdragon 710 doing the heavy lifting, and the phone runs on the fat-free Android One programme. January 14 is the drop date.