Nokia's 8.3 5G is James Bond's blower of choice when you've got no time to dial

Rocking a 6.81in HDR display, a punch hole front facing camera, and the lucrative endorsement of 007, the Nokia 8.3 5G is on sale now priced at €599 for a 64GB model and €649 for a 128GB variant. Carved from aluminium and topped with scratch-proof Gorilla Glass, it should hopefully help combat the scrapes Daniel Craig will no doubt get into in his upcoming final appearance as James Bond next month in No Time To Die. The scamp. Elsewhere, Nokia's fingerprint scanner is now integrated into the power button on the side of the phone for speedy unlocking. A Zeiss partnership also continues with a quad-camera system comprising of a 64MP main camera, plus ultra-wide and macro lenses, with a depth sensor for extra measure. New features include an action camera mode, and cinematic mode which will shoot at a movie-ready 21:9 aspect ratio, and supposed professional colour grading with the possibility to add blue flares (not trousers... this isn't Roger Moore-era Bond). At the centre of the 8.3 lies a powerful Snapdragon 765 G chip able to munch on any variety of 5G spanning all regions as opposed to other 5G models which only work in certain territories. A fine Finnish.