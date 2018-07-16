Nokia 3.1 is an entry-level phone clad in premium aluminium threads

Since Nokia returned in the guise of an Android smartphone manufacturer, it’s been carving out a name for itself as a creator of stylish, well-equipped and fully-featured handsets at pleasingly affordable prices – and the all-new 3.1 (available today from £149) is very much on-brand. Its anodised aluminium and Gorilla Glass 3 exterior and 18:9 5.2in HD+ screen suggest a much pricier phone than it really is, even if the 2/3GB RAM, 16/32GB of storage and 13MP rear camera are sure signifiers of its mid-range status. With a clean Android One UI keeping its Oreo OS nice and clean, it’s a promising prospect for anyone looking for swank that won’t break the bank.