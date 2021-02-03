The Nokia 1.4 is an inexpensive entry-level smartphone with a two-day battery

Pitched as the perfect phone for busy parents and families, the Nokia 1.4 (£89.99) comes with a 3-year security update package, but will it teach our children long multiplication? Regardless, it still rocks a 6.51in HD+ screen and is the largest in the series at 166 x 77x 9mm. That’s big enough to house a 4000 mAh battery which Nokia claims will last two days. Android Go – a stripped back version of the OS for budget phones – keep things ticking over and with an 8MP main camera, plus a 2MP macro, you’ll be able to see what’s under your fingernails while waiting to be let into Zoom lessons with the little ones. The front 5MP camera allows you to capture contemporary life in an apt 2021 family portrait or perhaps a grinning selfie for those missing your mug.