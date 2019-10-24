Motorola’s Moto E6 Play aims to deliver the best sub-£99 smartphone experience

Not everyone wants to flog a large chunk of their salary on a new phone every couple of years, and these days, you really don’t need to. Take the Moto E6 for example. Instagram should look absolutely fine on its 5.5in HD+ display, and the 13MP snapper should prove more than adequate for adding to your own feed, even with a fairly modest 32GB of storage. That is expandable, though. There’s a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and face unlock baked in. Not bad for what we’re told will be less than £99 when the phone launches in January 2020.