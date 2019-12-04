Motorola’s affordable Moto One Hyper has a pop-up selfie cam

Just a month after the Macro joined Moto’s One family, the company has introduced the One Hyper. As per with this product line, cameras are the focus, and the Hyper is the latest phone to offer a pop-up module as its front-facing camera solution. The 32MP selfie cam affords the phone a spacious 6.5in Full HD+ display, while there’s a 64MP camera with Night Vision on the rear. You also have the option of an ultra-wide lens for swallowing more of a scene. Running on a Snapdragon 675 chipset, the One Hyper has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4000mAh fast-charging battery. Not at all bad for £270. Pick one up from mid-December.