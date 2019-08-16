Motorola just unveiled the industry's first ultra-wide action cam smartphone

Motorola has whipped the curtain off a swish new mid-ranger called the Motorola One Action (£219) that packs a swanky ultra wide action camera and a 6.3in CinemaVision (21:9) Full HD+ display. That action cam means you'll be able to shoot videos in landscape while holding your phone vertically - giving you a bit more control over proceedings - and is part of the handset's rather impressive AI-powered triple camera setup. Driving all of that fancy tech is a 2.2GHz oct-core CPU, which is backed by 128GB of storage and a 3500 mAh battery that should give you a day of power on a single charge. Not bad for just over 200 quid, eh?